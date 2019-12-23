Hendon and Harrow Borough set to face off with both sides in need of vital league points

Liam Brooks sends in the cross that leads to Hendon's first minute goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson has called on his side to put in an improved performance when they take on local rivals Harrow Borough at home on Boxing Day.

Kingsley Eshun, obscured, fires Hendon into the lead in the first minute (pic DBeechPhotography) Kingsley Eshun, obscured, fires Hendon into the lead in the first minute (pic DBeechPhotography)

The Greens drew 2-2 with Hartley Wintney on Saturday which saw them climb out of the BetVictor Southern Premier South bottom three on goal difference.

Harrow, meanwhile, continued their poor run of form as they were thumped 4-0 at home to Weston-super-Mare.

It leaves Borough just one place above Hendon in the division having played three games more than their upcoming opponents.

But Greens boss Allinson is anticipating a difficult test.

Speaking to the club after the draw with Hartley Wintney, he said: "The one thing I hear about Harrow Borough is they've got very good players in their side.

"I played them last year and I thought they were very, very good.

"It's obviously not happening for them at the moment but it's not happened for us today.

"The importance of the game is massive.

"It's not make or break because there's so long to go in the season but I want to be up the league, I want to be climbing it.

"I've told the boys they need to come in Boxing Day buzzing to go and I need to see a quick reaction because I won't put up with that for much longer.

"If they play or perform like they did today they won't be in the side, they have to come in and perform every game."

Kingsley Eshun opened the scoring for Hendon in the first minute against Hartley, starting and finishing a sweeping move that involved Liam Brooks before Tommy Smith had a goal contentiously ruled out on the stroke of half-time.

But the away side were much improved in the second period and a speculative cross from Tom Bird floated over the goalkeeper and just inside the far post on 65 minutes.

Two minutes later, a calamitous defensive error saw Joshua Webb fire home from 30 yards to give the visitors the lead.

But Eddie Oshodi levelled the scores late on to give Hendon a point.

Allinson believed his side did not build on their first half performance, adding: "I thought we were miles and miles off in our second half performance.

"We were nowhere near good enough."

Meanwhile, braces from Bradley Ash and James Waite ensured Harrow suffered heir fifth league loss in a row.