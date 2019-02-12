Hendon aim for another win against Gosport after ending long wait for league success

Hendon players celebrate securing their first win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography) Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Greens beat Merthyr Town 2-0 last weekend, their first league win since December 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A happy Jimmy Gray having secured a first win in 14 games (pic DBeechPhotography) A happy Jimmy Gray having secured a first win in 14 games (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon will aim to build on a first league win since December when they host Gosport Borough in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Last weekend saw the Greens claim a 2-0 victory at Merthyr Town to end a run of 12 league games without a win.

By coincidence, the Silver Jubilee Park outfit’s previous success came in the reverse fixture against the Martyrs on December 1.

Away to Merthyr on Saturday, James Gray’s men took the lead in the 40th minute when Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick scored from the spot.

Hendon doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Conor Calcutt nabbed his sixth goal of the season with a header.

The Greens suffered a blow with 12 minutes remaining when defender Luke Tingey was dismissed after picking up his second booking.

But the Silver Jubilee Park outfit held firm to claim a victory that was long overdue and also extend their unbeaten run in the league to five.

After the victory, Hendon boss Gray took to social media site Twitter to express delight at ending that long wait for a league success.

Gray posted: “Long day, made worthwhile! Players and staff executed the plan. The win has been a long time coming.

“Big shout to the travelling fans of Hendon; that win was for you for sticking with us and keeping the faith.”

Hendon will hope they don’t have to wait as long for their next league win and would ideally like to follow that up with another success against Gosport on Saturday.

Boro’s tails are likely to be up given they have recorded victories in each of their last two league matches.

However, Gosport’s recent away record in the league is not the best having gone without a win on each of their last five travels.

The Greens will hope they can add to that tale of woe for Boro by getting the better of the Hampshire club this weekend.

Having won for the first time since December last weekend, Gray’s men are likely to be buoyant ahead of Saturday’s match.

And another victory in the league would surely add to the good feeling around Silver Jubilee Park. Things certainly look to be on the up for Hendon.