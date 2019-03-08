Search

Hendon search for second league win of season as they host Salisbury

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 October 2019

Kameron English's shot is goalwards bound for Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Kameron English's shot is goalwards bound for Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon return to BetVictor Southern League Premier South action in desperate need of a win when they host Salisbury at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Hendon fans celebrate as Francis Amartey reels away having scored Hendon's third goal to level the scores at 4-4 (pic DBeechPhotography)Hendon fans celebrate as Francis Amartey reels away having scored Hendon's third goal to level the scores at 4-4 (pic DBeechPhotography)

The Greens were beaten 5-4 by Hayes & Yeading United in the FA Cup on Saturday and sit third from bottom in the league having won just once this season.

Manager Jimmy Gray has signed striker Oliver Stevens from Godalming Town, with goalkeeper Lewis Todd also joining after Tyla Dickinson's loan deal from QPR came to an end.

Saturday marks Non-League Day, while the club will also remember supporter Luca Roberts who passed away over the summer.

Luca's dad, Bryan, who is Hendon's PA man and a Supporters Trust board member, has arranged to sponsor the game, match ball and programme along with the rest of his family, while there will also be a minute's applause prior to kick-off.

Season ticket holders at any Football League or Premier League club will be eligible for £6 entry if they show their season ticket at the turnstile.

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

‘He’s brilliant’ - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Ambleside Road death: Detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ case of woman found dead in Harlesden

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

‘They sit there with lots of men behind the ball and break’ - Mowbray gives thoughts on QPR

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray. Picture: Chris Radburn

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

