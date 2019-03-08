Hendon search for second league win of season as they host Salisbury

Kameron English's shot is goalwards bound for Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon return to BetVictor Southern League Premier South action in desperate need of a win when they host Salisbury at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Hendon fans celebrate as Francis Amartey reels away having scored Hendon's third goal to level the scores at 4-4 (pic DBeechPhotography) Hendon fans celebrate as Francis Amartey reels away having scored Hendon's third goal to level the scores at 4-4 (pic DBeechPhotography)

The Greens were beaten 5-4 by Hayes & Yeading United in the FA Cup on Saturday and sit third from bottom in the league having won just once this season.

Manager Jimmy Gray has signed striker Oliver Stevens from Godalming Town, with goalkeeper Lewis Todd also joining after Tyla Dickinson's loan deal from QPR came to an end.

Saturday marks Non-League Day, while the club will also remember supporter Luca Roberts who passed away over the summer.

Luca's dad, Bryan, who is Hendon's PA man and a Supporters Trust board member, has arranged to sponsor the game, match ball and programme along with the rest of his family, while there will also be a minute's applause prior to kick-off.

Season ticket holders at any Football League or Premier League club will be eligible for £6 entry if they show their season ticket at the turnstile.