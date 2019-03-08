Hendon search for second straight league win against Swindon Supermarine

Tom Hamblin strikes Hendon's equaliser against Beaconsfield (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon will travel to Swindon Supermarine on Saturday looking to make it back-to-back wins in the BetVictor Southern League Premier South.

The Greens picked up a 2-1 home win against bottom club Beaconsfield Town on Saturday under new boss Lee Allinson and also beat Leyton Orient 1-0 in the London Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Swindon have a made a great start to the season and sit in fourth place, while Allinson's side are currently one place above the relegation zone.

The new manager knows it will be a difficult away test but has urged his side to focus on themselves.

"It will be very hard. We need to work extremely hard," he said.

"Any game in this league is tough. We played the side bottom of the league and it was extremely tough.

"I have come up against a few of their players. They have experience throughout their side.

"I don't think we can worry too much about anyone else in the division except ourselves at the moment. If we can get the basics right then results will start turning.

"We're going there under no pressure. If we lost or drew last Saturday then we would still be looking for that first win.

"We just need to try and pick up as many points between now and Christmas as we can."

Hendon's 2-1 win over Beaconsfield Town saw them climb out of the relegation zone in Allinson's first week in charge.

Kameron English received a red card before half-time and the away side took the lead in the second half when Charlie Losasso's deflected effort found the bottom corner of the net.

But Allinson's side responded immediately when Tom Hamblin turned and shot into the bottom corner.

And new signing Isaac Galliford grabbed the winner on 82 minutes when he slotted into an empty net following good work from Mayo Balogun.

On Tuesday, Connor Calcutt scored the only goal of the game to help Hendon to a London Senior Cup win over a youthful Leyton Orient side.

Speaking about the win over Beaconsfield, Allinson added: "We hadn't had a training session so to produce that was a massive bonus for us.

"It shows they want to work hard. That is the one thing I believe in. It takes a bit of pressure off."