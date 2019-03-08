Hendon suffer pre-season defeat away to Ware

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon fell to a pre-season defeat away at Ware on Saturday as a goal from Kameron English proved not to be enough for Jimmy Gray's side.

Ware opened the lead in the first half when Louis Rose's looping header found the net.

The home side extended their lead when Andrew Bennett scored from 20 yards to take them in at the break 2-0 up.

Rose added his second with a close range effort before English got a goal back for the Greens.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old midfielder Sam Corcoran has joined Hendon from Royston Town, having also previously played for St Albans City.

Hendon were due to take on Staines Town on Tuesday in a friendly but the game has now been cancelled.

Gray will take his side away to face St Ives Town next Saturday as they continue to prepare for the start of the Premier Division South season.