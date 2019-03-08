Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hendon suffer pre-season defeat away to Ware

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 July 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon fell to a pre-season defeat away at Ware on Saturday as a goal from Kameron English proved not to be enough for Jimmy Gray's side.

Ware opened the lead in the first half when Louis Rose's looping header found the net.

The home side extended their lead when Andrew Bennett scored from 20 yards to take them in at the break 2-0 up.

Rose added his second with a close range effort before English got a goal back for the Greens.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old midfielder Sam Corcoran has joined Hendon from Royston Town, having also previously played for St Albans City.

Hendon were due to take on Staines Town on Tuesday in a friendly but the game has now been cancelled.

Gray will take his side away to face St Ives Town next Saturday as they continue to prepare for the start of the Premier Division South season.

Most Read

Torture gang caged

QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

QPR beaten by Watford in final pre-season game

Angel Rangel playing for QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brent tenants furious over ‘Nottingham Forest’ overgrown garden that council have neglected for a year

James Nelson and Eric Umude in front of the overgrown site behind the Canterbury Road council flats. It was once a garden. Picture: Sam Volpe

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Torture gang caged

QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

QPR beaten by Watford in final pre-season game

Angel Rangel playing for QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brent tenants furious over ‘Nottingham Forest’ overgrown garden that council have neglected for a year

James Nelson and Eric Umude in front of the overgrown site behind the Canterbury Road council flats. It was once a garden. Picture: Sam Volpe

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon suffer pre-season defeat away to Ware

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wealdstone make two new signings ahead of league opener

Michael Phillips, who has signed for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wealdstone beat Brentford B team in final pre-season friendly

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

QPR sign West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on season-long loan

Jordan Hugill of West Ham

QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists