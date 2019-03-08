Hendon to take part in pre-season charity tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon FC are set to take part in a charity pre-season tournament on Saturday to raise money for a footballer who has cancer.

The Spencer McCall Pre-Season Tournament will be held at Wingate & Finchley's training complex to raise money for the 24-year-old who has been diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

Hendon will take on Royston Town at 12.30pm and will play either the winner or loser of the game between Wingate & Finchley and Hemel Hempstead Town, depending on their result.

Admission is pay what you want, with all proceeds going to the fund to pay for McCall's treatment.

Hendon have also re-signed goalkeeper Chris Grace from Bracknell Town ahead of the new season, who made six appearances and kept three clean sheets for the club last season.

23-year-old keeper Luke Sheldrick has also been snapped up to provide competition for Grace, while Sergio Manesio, who made 13 appearances for Hendon last season, has signed for Braintree Town.