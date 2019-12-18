Allinson pleased to have settled squad in place for Hartley Wintney clash

Hendon manager Lee Allinson

Hendon boss Lee Allinson is pleased to have a settled squad in place as they prepare to take on Hartley Wintney at home.

Their next opponents sit just three places and two points above them in the BetVictor Southern League Premier South table.

The Greens were due to play Poole Town on Saturday but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Allison admits it was a frustration not to be able to play but is looking forward to having the opportunity for his new-look side to gel.

He said: "We were very disappointed, especially because of the fact that we had to sit on the coach for half an hour with Poole knowing we were leaving at 9.30am and then not letting us know until gone 10am.

"It was very frustrating but it's football and it happens.

"It's the first week since I've taken over where I'm not looking to bring players in.

"I feel the squad is nice and settled now and we just need the games to gel us together."

Hartley Wintney were due to take on Salisbury on Saturday but their game was also postponed.

It means that they go into the game with the Greens having lost their last two games in the league, while Hendon's last result in the league was a 2-1 win over Merthyr Town.

Allinson is expecting a difficult challenge for his side as they look to climb out of the league's bottom three.

"I'm expecting a very tough test," he added.

"They are a very good side who have been together a long time.

"They have good players and have had some very impressive results this season, notably two wins home and away against Poole Town.

"I think where we are at the moment means every game is important.

"We are going into a very busy period of games and it's really crucial that we have a fit, healthy squad.

"If we have that then I believe on our day we will be a game for anyone, but in this league every game is tough and we have to be ready for the battle."

One player who will not feature is striker Tahjae Anderson, who has signed for Haywards Heath Town on dual registration terms.