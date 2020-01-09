Search

Advanced search

Hendon look to build on Weston-super-Mare win against Met Police

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 January 2020

Luke Tingey fires in Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Luke Tingey fires in Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon will look to build on their huge home league win against Weston-super-Mare when they travel away to take on Metropolitan Police on Saturday.

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

But following their 4-0 triumph, the Greens were knocked out of the Southern League Cup on Tuesday, losing 5-1 away at Needham Market with manager Lee Allinson playing 25 minutes due to a number of missing players.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit are then back in action away at Hartley Wintney on Tuesday, a side they drew 2-2 with in December.

Hendon currently sit fourth from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South heading into this weekend's clash.

Speaking to Hendon FC TV after the win over Weston, he said: "I think when you get the Hartley game second half and then the Harrow game you kind of question yourself and you probably shouldn't because I believe in the players.

"If we continue to play like we have done today and did on Wednesday against Chesham then I'm sure the results will keep ticking off the board.

"It's going to be a hard game but we'll go and give it everything we've got."

Percy Kiangebeni has signed on an initial month-long loan from Colchester United but defender Romario Jonas has now left the club.

Most Read

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

Picture: Harry Taylor

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Motorist who mounted a Kilburn pavement killing a much loved father-of-three is jailed for five years

Mohammed Miah. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police appeal after pensioner,80, left for dead after knocked over by moped gang

Homes were raided as part of the op. Picture: Met Police

Labour suspends by-election candidate amid investigation into tweets

Picture: Harry Taylor

Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre). Picture: PA

‘What a great debut’ - QPR fans react to 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Motorist who mounted a Kilburn pavement killing a much loved father-of-three is jailed for five years

Mohammed Miah. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon look to build on Weston-super-Mare win against Met Police

Luke Tingey fires in Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Stones boss Brennan admits it will be a ‘guessing game’ against Welling

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams)

‘We’re in good form ourselves’ - Warburton in confident mood ahead of Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel in action against Brentford earlier this season. Picture: John Walton/PA

Couple who were moved from Wembley hostel after homophobic assault are attacked again in Neasden

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists