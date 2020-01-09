Hendon look to build on Weston-super-Mare win against Met Police

Hendon will look to build on their huge home league win against Weston-super-Mare when they travel away to take on Metropolitan Police on Saturday.

But following their 4-0 triumph, the Greens were knocked out of the Southern League Cup on Tuesday, losing 5-1 away at Needham Market with manager Lee Allinson playing 25 minutes due to a number of missing players.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit are then back in action away at Hartley Wintney on Tuesday, a side they drew 2-2 with in December.

Hendon currently sit fourth from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South heading into this weekend's clash.

Speaking to Hendon FC TV after the win over Weston, he said: "I think when you get the Hartley game second half and then the Harrow game you kind of question yourself and you probably shouldn't because I believe in the players.

"If we continue to play like we have done today and did on Wednesday against Chesham then I'm sure the results will keep ticking off the board.

"It's going to be a hard game but we'll go and give it everything we've got."

Percy Kiangebeni has signed on an initial month-long loan from Colchester United but defender Romario Jonas has now left the club.