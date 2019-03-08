Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hendon finish third in Spencer McCall Invitational tournament

PUBLISHED: 09:30 16 July 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Hendon finished third in the Spencer McCall Invitational charity tournament on Saturday.

The competition was organised to help raise funds for McCall, who underwent his first surgery last week after being diagnosed with cancer.

All four matches were played over 60 minutes and more than £1,500 was raised.

You may also want to watch:

The Greens missed out on the final as they went down 2-1 to Royston Town.

Hendon had few chances and most of the attacking play came from the Crows, who netted twice in the first half before Kameron English got a goal back in the second half.

They then played Wingate & Finchley in the third placed play-off and took the lead when Ogo Obi attacked down the right wing and Connor Calcutt finished the move.

Wingate equalised from the penalty spot before the game went to penalties, with Hendon prevailing 7-6 thanks to a magnificent Bogdan Stefanoica stop.

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon finish third in Spencer McCall Invitational tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Mayor of Brent cuts the ribbon at the official launch of the Brent Hubs Kilburn

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi cut the ribbon at the official launch of the Kilburn Hub. Picture: Andy Ash

Kingsbury’s Simon Brown called up to GB wheelchair basketball squad for European Championships

Simon Brown has been called up to the GB wheelchair basketball squad (pic Graham Hodges)

Dubois wins British Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists