Hendon finish third in Spencer McCall Invitational tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Hendon finished third in the Spencer McCall Invitational charity tournament on Saturday.

The competition was organised to help raise funds for McCall, who underwent his first surgery last week after being diagnosed with cancer.

All four matches were played over 60 minutes and more than £1,500 was raised.

The Greens missed out on the final as they went down 2-1 to Royston Town.

Hendon had few chances and most of the attacking play came from the Crows, who netted twice in the first half before Kameron English got a goal back in the second half.

They then played Wingate & Finchley in the third placed play-off and took the lead when Ogo Obi attacked down the right wing and Connor Calcutt finished the move.

Wingate equalised from the penalty spot before the game went to penalties, with Hendon prevailing 7-6 thanks to a magnificent Bogdan Stefanoica stop.