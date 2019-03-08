Search

Hendon face struggling Dorchester Town after advancing in cups

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 September 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray gives a well deserved pat on the back to Tom Hamblin (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray gives a well deserved pat on the back to Tom Hamblin (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon return to BetVictor Southern League Premier South action on Saturday as they face a struggling Dorchester Town side at home.

The Greens advanced in both the FA Cup and the London Senior Cup in their last two games and will look to continue a four-game unbeaten run.

But despite their next opponents sitting third from bottom in the league table, manager Jimmy Gray believes they may still be adapting to the new season.

"They have pretty much got a whole new squad in," he said.

"I know their manager well. They had a good win in the FA Cup.

"It's early days. We are expecting a tough game but we're in good form.

"We have given stupid points away. We've lost points from winning positions.

"We need to be better. The longer it goes on the further the top five and six will pull away from us.

"We want to stay in the pack and if we can win on Saturday it puts us in the mix.

"They'll know what to expect from us.

"We're a hard working side and they won't get anything easy."

QPR loanee Tyla Dickinson proved to be the hero against Cockfosters in the London Senior Cup - saving three penalties as his side advanced into the next round.

The shoot-out followed a 1-1 draw, with Hendon 1-0 down at half-time but equalising soon after the restart through an own goal.

