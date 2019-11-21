Hendon braced for difficult Tiverton Town test

Action from Hendon's clash at Swindon Supermarine (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson is prepared for another difficult league test on Saturday as his side welcome Tiverton Town to Silver Jubilee Park.

Tiverton find themselves in second place in the BetVictor Southern South Premier division, while the Greens are third from bottom having lost 2-0 away at Swindon Supermarine in their last league game.

But Allinson's side did beat Hayes & Yeading United on Tuesday in the Southern League Cup, winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The new Greens boss knows their next game will be tough but backs his side to do well.

"Saturday isn't going to decide whether we stay up," Allinson said.

"When we play a team that is second it's going to be hard. Every team in this league is tough for us at the moment.

"We're at home and we need to take the game to them.

"If we can pick something up it will be a positive. We feel that we can win the game.

"If we can be defensively strong and the midfield two can act as a pivot, I believe the front four can be successful."