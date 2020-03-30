Hendon boss Allinson slams decision to void non-league seasons

Hendon manager Lee Allinson has criticised the decision to expunge all results in divisions at step three to six of the non-league and believes clubs should have been given more of a say.

In a statement last week, the Football Association said that all results “will be expunged” and that there would be “no promotion or relegation” taking place between the leagues because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Greens sat 14th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South at the time games were postponed, 11 points above the relegation zone with 11 games left.

But despite his side looking safe and with very little prospect of finishing in the play-offs, Allinson believes it was not a fair decision to make.

“Just to null and void a season so quickly left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth if I’m honest,” he said.

“I think personally every single club at step three and four should have had a vote and the vote should have been if it’s points per game or whether we should void the season.

“I think it should have gone to points per game. I know everyone has their views on that and there are still ten games to go but at the same time three quarters of the season had been completed.

“I feel for clubs and players that have worked so hard for promotion and get that extra bit of money for the club to go into the National League South.

“That doesn’t really sit right with me. It doesn’t affect us because we’re mid-table and that wasn’t going to change but it doesn’t feel right that teams fighting to come up or go down get a new free hit next year.

“Football is small fry when it comes to this but at the same time we’re allowed our opinions on these things and I just feel that it was a very, very quick decision to make when I feel points per game would have been fairer in my opinion.”

Allinson took over as manager in November with the club bottom of the league but a run of six league wins in a row over January and February saw them pull away from trouble.

The Greens boss praised his players for their efforts this season but admits it is difficult to plan for the future given the current uncertainty.

He added: “The players have been outstanding not only in the way they’ve accepted this is the end of the season but in the way they performed for me in that period of six wins.

“It’s such a shame that this season has been taken away from us and it will be scrapped off the records because the people at the club will always remember it.

“For me it’s about taking some time out, reflecting on what we’ve got, what we want to keep, what we need to let go and looking at some targets.”