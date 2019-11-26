Hendon boss Allinson impressed with performance against Tiverton as club prepare to announce more signings

Petrick Ohman, on his debutfor Hendon, gathers safely (pic DBeechPhotography)(pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson was impressed with his side's performance on Saturday despite them falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tiverton Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tiverton went ahead through Jordan Bastin before new signing Isaac Galliford equalised just after the hour mark.

But Joshua Key struck minutes later to hand the away side, who are second in the BetVictor Southern Premier South, the victory.

Despite the result, Allinson was pleased with how his side competed against a strong Tiverton side.

"I thought we were excellent," he said.

"It was a superb performance. Even though I feel like we didn't really apply ourselves in the first 10-15 minutes, we got to grips with them.

"We had the better chances even though our goalkeeper had to make a very good save.

"I felt at 1-1 there was only one team going on to win the game but it wasn't to be.

"We gave a great account of ourselves. I feel like our front four is a match for anyone.

"We hit the bar and it was just one of those days. I think they probably managed the game better than we did."

Allinson has further added to his squad with the signings of right-back Joseph Felix on a dual registration deal from Hampton & Richmond Borough and the permanent signing of Swedish goalkeeper Patrick Ohman.

20-year old forward Kingsley Eshun has also joined from Berkhamsted, while former England C international Kieron Forbes has also signed.

Meanwhile, Harvie Gardner, Toby Byron and Connor Calcutt have all left the club.

Allinson hopes that four more signings will be announced today, though they will not be registered in time for tonight's Middlesex Senior Cup game against Wingate & Finchley.

The Greens boss is also hopeful of adding another two, with tonight's cup clash likely to be the last game at the club for some other members of the squad.