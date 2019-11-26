Search

Advanced search

Hendon boss Allinson impressed with performance against Tiverton as club prepare to announce more signings

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 November 2019

Petrick Ohman, on his debutfor Hendon, gathers safely (pic DBeechPhotography)(pic DBeechPhotography)

Petrick Ohman, on his debutfor Hendon, gathers safely (pic DBeechPhotography)(pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson was impressed with his side's performance on Saturday despite them falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tiverton Town.

Tiverton went ahead through Jordan Bastin before new signing Isaac Galliford equalised just after the hour mark.

But Joshua Key struck minutes later to hand the away side, who are second in the BetVictor Southern Premier South, the victory.

Despite the result, Allinson was pleased with how his side competed against a strong Tiverton side.

"I thought we were excellent," he said.

"It was a superb performance. Even though I feel like we didn't really apply ourselves in the first 10-15 minutes, we got to grips with them.

"We had the better chances even though our goalkeeper had to make a very good save.

"I felt at 1-1 there was only one team going on to win the game but it wasn't to be.

"We gave a great account of ourselves. I feel like our front four is a match for anyone.

"We hit the bar and it was just one of those days. I think they probably managed the game better than we did."

Allinson has further added to his squad with the signings of right-back Joseph Felix on a dual registration deal from Hampton & Richmond Borough and the permanent signing of Swedish goalkeeper Patrick Ohman.

20-year old forward Kingsley Eshun has also joined from Berkhamsted, while former England C international Kieron Forbes has also signed.

Meanwhile, Harvie Gardner, Toby Byron and Connor Calcutt have all left the club.

Allinson hopes that four more signings will be announced today, though they will not be registered in time for tonight's Middlesex Senior Cup game against Wingate & Finchley.

The Greens boss is also hopeful of adding another two, with tonight's cup clash likely to be the last game at the club for some other members of the squad.

Most Read

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

Mitchell Brook Primary School in Neasden found in breach of data protection for not informing parents of CCTV cameras in toilets

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon boss Allinson impressed with performance against Tiverton as club prepare to announce more signings

Petrick Ohman, on his debutfor Hendon, gathers safely (pic DBeechPhotography)(pic DBeechPhotography)

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

Brennan believes it was ‘criminal’ to allow Royston a late winner in FA Trophy

Wealdstone faced Royston Town in the FA Trophy (pic Mont Image Media)

Brent youth football round-up: Princess Frederica take part in tournament and U13s get back to winning ways

Princess Frederica Primary School's football team. Picture: Brent Schools FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists