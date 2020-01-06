Allinson hails win over Weston-super-Mare as 'most complete performance' since taking over

Liam Brooks celebrates putting Hendon 2-0 up (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson hailed his side's 4-0 win over Weston-super-Mare as their "most complete performance" since taking over as manager.

Luke Tingey fired the Greens ahead in the first half before Rihards Matrevics conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time but responded by saving Scott Laird's spot-kick.

Goals from Liam Brooks and Joe Felix followed by an own goal then sealed the win for Hendon in the second half.

Speaking to the club after the game, Allinson said: "It was superb.

"I thought we were very good and that for me is the most complete performance since I've been at the club.

"I think when you get the Hartley game second half and then the Harrow game you kind of question yourself and you probably shouldn't because I believe in the players.

"I think it could have been more but having said that they've had some chances.

"I'm so pleased for the goalkeeper. I believe in the kid and I think he's a very good keeper.

"I think they're a very good side, they've got a very good manager, good players and they're going to win a lot of games this year.

"But I felt we were very worthy winners. I thought we dominated in terms of our work rate and ability to win the ball back and we did that exceptionally well."

Full-back Simeon Olarerin was an unsused substitute against Weston having signed for the club from Staines Town.

Meanwhile, Rihards Matrevics' loan from Barnet has been extended by a further 28 days, though forward Kameron English has left the club.