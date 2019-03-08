Hendon boss Gray willing to make changes if results do not improve

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray watches on as another Hendon attack breaks down (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray says he is not afraid to make changes to his squad if results do not improve.

The Greens were beaten 3-1 at home to league leaders Poole Town on Saturday, their third BetVictor Southern Premier South loss of the season.

Gray's side now sit third from bottom in the table and have won just once in the league this season.

Speaking about the defeat, Gray said: "It wasn't very good. We didn't start off very well, we didn't get to grips with them.

"If the players aren't doing what we want them to do we will have to try and change things and bring in new people but there is no need to panic at the moment.

"They are a very good side and we knew what to expect from the game.

"Poole had too much of the ball and were more clinical.

"They had a lot of possession but weren't peppering our goal.

"We had three really guilt edged chances to score. That has been the difference.

"We need to take our opportunities, we haven't been taking them. We've been creating so many in games."

A stunning 25-yard drive from Josh Carmichael in the first half gave Poole the lead before they doubled their advantage on 53 minutes through Marvin Brooks.

The away side found a third on 67 minutes thanks to Ollie Dennet's clinical finish, with loanee Francis Amartey then pulling one back from the penalty spot late on.

Despite the start to the season, Gray remains confident his side can turn their season around but admits that the defence will also need to improve.

"We have a good defensive unit but we haven't kept a clean sheet. That is a concern also," he added.

"If we're not scoring at one end it has an impact at the other end.

"Nothing we're doing seems to be paying off at the moment.

"But we're only just in October. We've already seen some teams go on a run.

"We just need a bit of confidence from somewhere."