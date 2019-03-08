Hendon boss Gray says wrong decisions cost his side in Salisbury defeat

Hendon Manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray believes his side's decision making let them down in the 3-0 defeat to Salisbury on Saturday.

Goals from Tom Leak, Toby Holmes and former Premier League striker Leroy Lita handed the Greens a fourth league defeat of the season and leaves them second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

Eight players were unavailable for Hendon on Saturday but new signings Ed Cook and Toby Byron were included in the squad.

Speaking to the club after the game, Gray said: I am disappointed, but I don't think it was a 3-0 game.

"In the first half, we weren't great and we gifted them the goals, again.

"But in the second half I thought we were the better side but up until we got around the 18-yard box, a couple of our decisions weren't probably right and we didn't really work their goalkeeper.

"The boys are feeling it and it is really tough at the moment but there are positives that I can take from this.

"I thought the two new boys did really well

"However, it is another defeat, another three goals conceded and no goals scored and we need to arrest this as quick as we can.

"We are really stretched at the moment, but I still have faith in the boys."