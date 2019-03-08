Search

Advanced search

Hendon boss Gray says wrong decisions cost his side in Salisbury defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 October 2019

Hendon Manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon Manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray believes his side's decision making let them down in the 3-0 defeat to Salisbury on Saturday.

Goals from Tom Leak, Toby Holmes and former Premier League striker Leroy Lita handed the Greens a fourth league defeat of the season and leaves them second from bottom in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

Eight players were unavailable for Hendon on Saturday but new signings Ed Cook and Toby Byron were included in the squad.

Speaking to the club after the game, Gray said: I am disappointed, but I don't think it was a 3-0 game.

"In the first half, we weren't great and we gifted them the goals, again.

"But in the second half I thought we were the better side but up until we got around the 18-yard box, a couple of our decisions weren't probably right and we didn't really work their goalkeeper.

"The boys are feeling it and it is really tough at the moment but there are positives that I can take from this.

"I thought the two new boys did really well

"However, it is another defeat, another three goals conceded and no goals scored and we need to arrest this as quick as we can.

"We are really stretched at the moment, but I still have faith in the boys."

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Wembley Park Lidl under investigation for allegedly spraying toxic chemicals in bakery ovens while customers coughed

Nitin Parshotam outside Wembley Park Lidl supermarket. Picture: David Nathan

Ambleside Road: Police link death of woman in her 20s to man who died at Green Park Tube station

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden

Joy Morgan: Police identify human remains as body of missing midwifery student murdered by Cricklewood man

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Petition launched to stop South Kilburn regeneration ballot so 8,000 others can take part

Some of the families in Hereford House in South Kilburn last year who do have a vote on the future regeneration plans. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon boss Gray says wrong decisions cost his side in Salisbury defeat

Hendon Manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

AFC Wembley U14s continue impressive start with cup comeback

The AFC Wembley Under-14s team. Picture: AFC Wembley

Free event for black writers with publishing dream taking place in Stonebridge

Brent poet Gabrielle Hibbert launching her book Open Book Open Soul with Daniella Blechner, of Concious Dreams Publishing

Brent Carers Centre fears it will close after 25 years as Brent Council slashes funding for new service provider

Young carers pampering day organised by Brent Carers Centre. Picture: Anne-Marie Morris

Extinction Rebellion Brent activists reflect on week-long peaceful protest as police clear Trafalgar Square site

Members of the XR Brent group at Trafalgar Square. Picture: Tim Hoy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists