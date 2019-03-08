Search

Gray hopes Hendon can kick on after much-needed victory

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Jimmy Gray praised his Hendon side for a much-needed victory but admits they still have a lot of work to do.

The Greens beat Walton Casuals 2-0 in the BetVictor Southern Premier South on Tuesday, just their second win of the season, thanks to goals from Tremayne Charles and Reece Mitchell.

Speaking fter the game, Gray said: "We definitely needed it. I spoke beforehand about what was required and if it didn't go our way, things could have changed.

"Pressure has been building for two or three weeks now.

"Tremayne Charles scored on his debut which is very pleasing and the second was scored by Reece Mitchell in only his second start since returning.

"Walton came at us second half but we stayed organised and defended brilliantly, answering the criticism thrown our way recently.

"It was just a relief to get the three points which pulls us closer but I've said to the boys, we're under no illusions at the moment we're in a relegation battle.

"It was a great night for us, getting the victory and clean sheet will go a long way to healing some of our confidence issues and can hopefully be the platform we need to push on."

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of 'a mother's worst nightmare' as Shane O'Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Gray hopes Hendon can kick on after much-needed victory

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brennan says Wealdstone did not receive any luck in FA Cup defeat

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Southern League: Harrow Borough 1 Metropolitan Police 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO

FA Cup: Wealdstone 0 Maidenhead United 2

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA
