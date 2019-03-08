Gray hopes Hendon can kick on after much-needed victory

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography) Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Jimmy Gray praised his Hendon side for a much-needed victory but admits they still have a lot of work to do.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens beat Walton Casuals 2-0 in the BetVictor Southern Premier South on Tuesday, just their second win of the season, thanks to goals from Tremayne Charles and Reece Mitchell.

Speaking fter the game, Gray said: "We definitely needed it. I spoke beforehand about what was required and if it didn't go our way, things could have changed.

"Pressure has been building for two or three weeks now.

"Tremayne Charles scored on his debut which is very pleasing and the second was scored by Reece Mitchell in only his second start since returning.

"Walton came at us second half but we stayed organised and defended brilliantly, answering the criticism thrown our way recently.

"It was just a relief to get the three points which pulls us closer but I've said to the boys, we're under no illusions at the moment we're in a relegation battle.

"It was a great night for us, getting the victory and clean sheet will go a long way to healing some of our confidence issues and can hopefully be the platform we need to push on."