Hendon boss Gray hoping for good FA Cup run starting with Little Common tie

Luca Valentine celebrates scoring Hendon's first goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray discusses the FA Cup tie with Little Common.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connor Calcutt fires in Hendon's second goal. Picture: DBeechPhotography Connor Calcutt fires in Hendon's second goal. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon boss Jimmy Gray says he is not taking this Saturday's FA Cup away clash with Little Common lightly as he looks to progress in the competition.

The Eastbourne based side, who play in the Sussex County Football League Division 2, beat Three Bridges in the last round to set up the tie with the Greens.

Gray's side go into the cup clash off the back of a 2-2 draw away at Yate Town, their fourth draw in six league games.

The manager is relishing an FA Cup tie which he says could be a huge boost for the club.

"It's very important we don't take Little Common lightly," he said.

"We played a team from the same league last season and could easily have come unstuck.

"We will show them the respect they and the FA Cup deserve.

"We have already had a few disappointments with the late goals we have conceded so we will need to show our maturity and hopefully we can get through the tie.

"The FA Cup is huge for teams because of the potential earnings and we as a club are very hopeful we can maximise the riches that a good cup run can bring.

"As a manager and player I have been in three FA Cup first round ties and it's such a buzz.

"Hopefully we can do well and that all starts on Saturday."