Allinson wants to see 'major reaction' against league leaders Truro

Salisbury celebrate their opening goal whilst Hendon players appeal to the linesman (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon boss Lee Allinson wants to a "major reaction" from his side when they host BetVictor Southern Premier South leaders Truro City on Saturday.

The Greens' six-game winning streak came to and end on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 away at play-off hopefuls Salisbury.

They were due to return to action on Tuesday in the London Senior Cup away at Balham but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

And Allinson wants his side to put their recent defeat right on Saturday, telling Hendon FC TV: "We've got top of the table coming to us on Saturday and I want to see a major reaction.

"Again, that will see where we are in this league and what we're going to be like next year.

"We've still got to make sure that we keep winning games and getting points.

"It's a massive game."

Salisbury took a first-half lead on Saturday when Jacob Wannell beat goalkeeper Rihards Matervics.

And despite Hendon creating some good opportunities, the game was decided with 15 minutes remaining as Toby Holmes capitalised on a defensive error to seal the points for his side.

But Allinson believes the game could have gone either way, adding: "I'm not too despondent to be honest.

"I thought it was a strange because if we had come off drawing or winning I don't think many people would have had too many problems.

"It was just one of those games where the ball fell to them at the right time and it never really fell to us.

"I said to the boys at half-time that I felt it was a nearly performance. Everything was nearly there.

"Second half I thought we put that right. I thought we had a real good go at them and the formation change by bringing Simeon (Olalerin) onto the right livened us up.

"The pleasing thing for me that we have to remember at the football club is we've come to a team that are highly rated, that want to get in the play-offs and go up and I think we more than competed with them away from home.

"On another day it could have been the other way round."