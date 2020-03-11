Hendon boss Allinson wants positivity despite problems with injuries costing his side

Luke Tingey tries to direct a header goalwards against Walton Casuals (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Lee Allinson has urged his Hendon side to stay positive despite a number of injuries to key players as they prepare to travel to Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.

The Greens drew 1-1 at Walton Casuals on Saturday and were due to return to action at Hartley Wintney on Tuesday but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

It means Allinson's side are now four games without a win in the BetVictor Southern Premier South but the Greens boss insists injuries are a key factor behind the dip in form.

'I've never known an injury crisis like it at the moment,' he told Hendon FC TV.

'Obviously there's still no Tommy Brewer, Tommy Smith, Andron (Andronicus Georgiou) and then we go and lose Eddie Oshodi who has played through with a rolled ankle.

'Shaun Lucien has taken a big knock and obviously we then lost Northy (Jonathan North) with an injury.

'It's just one of those stages of the season at the moment where it's tough.

'We've just got to get through this little period. It's injuries galore and I think you've seen that when we get everyone fit we're a serious handful.

'At the moment we've not quite got that so we have to get through with what we've got and keep being positive.'

Joe White opened the scoring for the Greens on Saturday after 31 minutes as he reacted quickest when the goalkeeper parried Percy Kiangebeni's powerful shot.

But Jerson dos Santos netted on his Walton debut midway through the second half to equalise.

Hendon have also lost midfielder Joe Felix, who signed for Walton ahead of the game.

And Allinson admits he may have to add to his squad, with the Greens also taking on Hayes & Yeading United at home on Tuesday.

He added: 'Maybe we'll have to go away and look at bringing one or two in just to strengthen for this last little bit because yes teams have got a lot to do around us but I don't want to get dragged in.

'I want us to keep pushing on, I want us to keep being positive.

'I felt like Walton had the better and more clear-cut chances.

'But we broke away again four or five times and had real good opportunities to go and put them to bed and we had no quality in that final third.'