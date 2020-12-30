Hendon boss Allinson calls for more fight after Boxing Day derby defeat to Harrow Borough

Hendon boss Lee Allinson has urged his side to start "fighting for their lives" after a Boxing Day local derby defeat to Harrow Borough.

The Greens fell to a 1-0 loss at Silver Jubilee Park after Marc Charles-Smith's winner 20 minutes from time.

Allinson's side are due to face Chesham United away on New Year's Day before returning home to take on Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

The Greens boss believes that the midfield is an area where his side must improve as they head into 2020 looking to survive in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

"We've got to start fighting for our lives and we need to do that very quickly," Allinson told the club.

"We need to improve. I still feel that all our problems lie on we haven't got anyone controlling that midfield on the football.

"Everything is a rush and no one really wants to take responsibility and get on the football.

"I just feel like we're lacking that bit of quality in midfield at the moment which I need to look at in the best way of trying to do that.

"See how long Kieran Forbes is going to be because I really think he's that big a miss at the moment.

"I don't feel like it's been right since the Merthyr game and that was his last performance and our last win.

"It's a long, long season. I think we've still got 22 or 23 games to play.

"We've got to go and find some wins and we've got to work hard."

Andronicos Georgiou forced Harrow goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond into two good saves in the first half on Boxing Day.

But the Greens struggled to create chances against their local rivals and were punished when Charles-Smith tapped in from a free-kick to hand his side all three points.

Allinson added: "It was a real disappointment. I thought it was a real inept performance.

"There's a reason why I don't switch off over Christmas because I knew we weren't right.

"Everything I've been thinking kind of came true and it's positive in one way because I can go and fix it but that was not goo enough.

"It is a new side and we have to remember that but I've spoke to them in there and said you have to realise we're in a relegation battle."