Hendon beaten by Billericay Town in pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 July 2019

Chris Grace makes a save for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon were beaten 2-1 by Billericay Town on Tuesday in their final home game of pre-season.

Moses Emmanuel opened the scoring for Billericay shortly before half-time when he lobbed Luke Sheldrick and sub Adam Cunnington extended the lead on the hour mark with a shot from 25 yards.

Ogo Obi added another pre-season goal to his tally to make it 2-1 late in the second half when he capitalised on a Charlie Wassmer error.

But the Greens could not find an equaliser as they continue to prepare for their BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South campaign.

Hendon also played out a 1-1 draw with St Albans at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Bobson Brawling gave the Saints the lead after 35 minutes but James Gray's side got their reward for an improved second half performance through Obi's powerful shot into the bottom corner.

The Greens take on Ware away on Saturday but Tuesday's friendly against Staines Town has been cancelled.

