Search

Advanced search

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

PUBLISHED: 10:11 06 November 2019

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager following the departure of Jimmy Gray.

Allinson leave Biggleswade Town to take the job, who sit sixth in the Southern League Premier Division Central with 23 points from 14 games.

He now faces the difficult task of turning around the Greens' season, who are currently 22nd in the Southern League Premier South.

Allinson will be in the dugout for this evening's game against Farnborough.

In a statement on the Hendon FC website, the club said: "Further details regarding his backroom staff will be available on the website shortly but we hope that you will all offer your support to Lee, his staff and the playing squad as they attempt to turn our season around."

On Twitter, Allinson said: "Delighted to be at Hendon Football Club.

"Great football club with a great history and I can't wait to get going tonight.

"Whirlwind couple of days but time to move on and excited for the challenge."

Related articles

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Free firework spectacular and ‘Light the Night’ festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Brent Council’s draft budget outlines 3.99 per cent tax rise and nearly £7.5 million cuts

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Two people rushed to hospital with stab injuries and a third injured after ‘fight’ in Kenton

Disgarded bicycles near Woodcock Park, Kenton after two men rushed to hospital with stab injuries. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

Can you help #foodbankchallenge reporter smash £1,000 target for vital charity SufraNW London?

Nathalie Raffray receives her foodbank challenge parcel from Sufra NW London

Pride Judo Club youngsters impress at fundraising competition

Pride Judo Club members pictured at a fundraising competition. Picture: Lionel Hibbert

Jimmy Gray departs as Hendon manager

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Baker ‘delighted’ to see Harrow Borough overcome injury problems in win over Dorchester

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists