Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager.

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager following the departure of Jimmy Gray.

Allinson leave Biggleswade Town to take the job, who sit sixth in the Southern League Premier Division Central with 23 points from 14 games.

He now faces the difficult task of turning around the Greens' season, who are currently 22nd in the Southern League Premier South.

Allinson will be in the dugout for this evening's game against Farnborough.

In a statement on the Hendon FC website, the club said: "Further details regarding his backroom staff will be available on the website shortly but we hope that you will all offer your support to Lee, his staff and the playing squad as they attempt to turn our season around."

On Twitter, Allinson said: "Delighted to be at Hendon Football Club.

"Great football club with a great history and I can't wait to get going tonight.

"Whirlwind couple of days but time to move on and excited for the challenge."