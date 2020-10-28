Search

Advanced search

Hendon seal well-deserved victory over Farnborough

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2020

Joe White watches on as his effort beats the stranded Fanborough keeper (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Joe White watches on as his effort beats the stranded Fanborough keeper (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Derek Beech

Southern League Premier South: Hendon 2 Farnborough 0

Jonathan North maintained a clean sheet upon his return from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)Jonathan North maintained a clean sheet upon his return from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon picked up a well-earned 2-0 victory in their latest league match against Farnborough at a chilly Silver Jubilee Park.

Two first-half goals did the damage with Shaun Lucien firing home at the near post after eight minutes and then Joe White tapping home from close range after Lucien cut the ball back on 26 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

The visitors regrouped after the break and put the Greens under intense pressure for much of the second half but an outstanding defensive effort meant that Jonathan North didn’t have a direct save to make throughout the evening.

Hendon captain Tommy Brewer also returned from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)Hendon captain Tommy Brewer also returned from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon: North, Howe, Perry, Brewer (Forbes 69), Oshodi, Byron, Lucien (Gebrai 89), Sambou, White, Ball, Clarke (Grant 73).

Unused subs: Allinson and Smith.

Farnborough: Beach, Ikebuasi, Oyenuga, Akongo (Paget 70), Pearce, Owens, Kalinauskas (Cullen 45), Blake, Fearn, Fernandes (Miller 45), Dunne.

Unused subs: Wood and Leggett.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon seal well-deserved victory over Farnborough

Joe White watches on as his effort beats the stranded Fanborough keeper (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Wealdstone boss Brennan ‘proud’ of players after third consecutive win

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Cricklewood charity invites Dawn Butler MP to its new Brent Thrive mental health initiative

Dawn Butler MP attended Brent Thrive's zoom meeting on mental health. Picture: Ashford Place

Halloween at London Zoo

Giraff Mollie at ZSL London

Cricklewood primary school feeding the community hot meals during half term

Mora headteacher Kate Bass in the rainbow mask giving out food donated by The Akshaya Patra Foundation