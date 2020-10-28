Hendon seal well-deserved victory over Farnborough

Joe White watches on as his effort beats the stranded Fanborough keeper (Pic: DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Southern League Premier South: Hendon 2 Farnborough 0

Jonathan North maintained a clean sheet upon his return from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography) Jonathan North maintained a clean sheet upon his return from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon picked up a well-earned 2-0 victory in their latest league match against Farnborough at a chilly Silver Jubilee Park.

Two first-half goals did the damage with Shaun Lucien firing home at the near post after eight minutes and then Joe White tapping home from close range after Lucien cut the ball back on 26 minutes.

The visitors regrouped after the break and put the Greens under intense pressure for much of the second half but an outstanding defensive effort meant that Jonathan North didn’t have a direct save to make throughout the evening.

Hendon captain Tommy Brewer also returned from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography) Hendon captain Tommy Brewer also returned from injury (Pic: DBeechPhotography)

Hendon: North, Howe, Perry, Brewer (Forbes 69), Oshodi, Byron, Lucien (Gebrai 89), Sambou, White, Ball, Clarke (Grant 73).

Unused subs: Allinson and Smith.

Farnborough: Beach, Ikebuasi, Oyenuga, Akongo (Paget 70), Pearce, Owens, Kalinauskas (Cullen 45), Blake, Fearn, Fernandes (Miller 45), Dunne.

Unused subs: Wood and Leggett.