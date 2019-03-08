Grays urges Hendon squad to keep scrapping in fight to survive

Lee Chappell, Hendon's player of the month for March, wins the ball (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Greens currently five places and five points above relegation zone with four games to go

Luke Tingey directs a header goalwards (pic DBeechPhotography) Luke Tingey directs a header goalwards (pic DBeechPhotography)

James Gray has urged his Hendon players to keep fighting for everything in their battle against relegation from the Evo-Stik South Premier South ahead of a trip to Farnborough on Saturday.

With just four games to go this term, the Greens are currently five places and five points above the relegation zone.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit face a difficult task on Saturday with a trip to a Boro side who still have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

But Hendon boss Gray feels being on the road this weekend may work in his side’s favour as they aim to collect what would be a valuable success,

Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick keeps the ball in play (pic DBeechPhotography) Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick keeps the ball in play (pic DBeechPhotography)

He told the club website: “We seem to be better away from home this season, whether that’s because of the pitch or some other circumstance.

“When we’re away from home, we play with a little bit more freedom. We go to Farnborough with no fear, but we know what’s at stake.

“There are some big games coming up and next week is a vital game, but hopefully we can do a similar job to the one we did at Poole Town recently.

“I’m pleased that it’s still in our own hands and I’d rather be where we are than where some of the teams below us are.

“This league is very hard so we can’t be complacent and we have to keep working hard, keep fighting and scrapping for everything we get.”

Hendon travel to Farnborough following a goalless draw against fellow battlers Dorchester Town at their Silver Jubilee Park base last weekend.

A home win for the Greens on Saturday would have taken them above the Magpies in the table, but as it is, a point and a place still split the sides.

Gray, however, was keen to draw on the plus points from the display, even if he knows his team just weren’t quite good enough to triumph.

“The positives are that we kept a clean sheet again and that we worked hard, but we lacked quite a lot of quality,” he added.

“We did say in the team talk before that if we did not win the game, then we should desperately not lose it.

“I have mixed feelings about whether it’s two points lost or a point gained and only time will tell. Hopefully come the end of the season it proves to be a point gained.”

It looks set to be another big weekend for Hendon.