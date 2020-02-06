Hendon manager Allinson is keen to push on with club following contract extension

Manager Lee Allinson escorts his players off the pitch following Hendon's 5th consecutive league win (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Manager Lee Allinson insists Hendon is the club he wants to kick on with after putting pen to paper on a new deal until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Joe White connects with a Shaun Lucien cross to head home Hendon's winner (pic DBeechPhotography) Joe White connects with a Shaun Lucien cross to head home Hendon's winner (pic DBeechPhotography)

Allinson was appointed Greens boss back in November and has turned their fortunes around in the Southern League Premier South.

And the former Biggleswade Town manager revealed he is happy to extend his stay and believes they can push on even further next season.

"If you look at my playing career, I've always been very loyal to football clubs, but I just felt it was probably the right time to leave Biggleswade," he said.

"I enjoyed an 18-month spell there and I just always felt it would take a good club to make me walk away from there and I've come in at Hendon and it's been nothing but brilliant since I've come.

"I want to try and build a football club that we can really try to kick on with and at the moment Hendon is that club.

"It's going really well, I'm really enjoying it, like anything there is going to be ups and downs but for me Hendon is where I want to be and where I want to learn.

"If we can get some new players next year on top of what we have this year then I think we can have a really good side."

First and foremost they face an away trip to basement club Dorchester Town, but Allinson is expecting a tough test for his men on the back of five consecutive wins - with the latest being a 2-1 victory over Yate Town.

"I firmly believe if we play like we did on Saturday then we'll get beat, so the boys know they've got to improve," he added.

"I'm expecting a really tough game, these for me are sometimes the toughest games, as you have to make sure players' heads are in the right space and you have to work even harder than you do against the better sides.

"If you do that and play well then you've got a great chance of winning the game, but Dorchester are fighting for their lives now, they're not going to make it easy for us.

"If we go there with the wrong mentality then there will be a shock on the cards, so we have to go there and do things right.

"I know their results haven't been great, but every game they've improved, and I do a lot of research on teams and the one thing everyone is saying is they're not a poor side.

"We'll take nothing for granted it's a tough place to go."