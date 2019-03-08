Hendon chase another victory over Dorchester

Ryan Hope fires home for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Archant

Greens recorded a 2-0 success at Poole Town last weekend

Hendon will hope to take another giant stride towards safety in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday as Dorchester Town visit Saturday.

The Greens moved seven points clear of the bottom three last weekend with a 2-0 success at Poole Town.

After a goalless first half, James Gray’s men took the lead in the 78th minute through Ryan Hope.

There was to be more joy late on for the Silver Jubilee Park outfit in the final minute of the match as Ogo Obi netted to make sure of the victory.

It was a welcome success for Hendon as they pulled themselves up to 15th and away from the bottom three.

Another triumph this weekend would give the Greens a huge boost as they look to make certain of their place in the division next season as soon as possible.

Gray’s men won 3-0 at Dorchester in September and they will hope to complete the double over the Magpies this weekend.