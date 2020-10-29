Hendon turn attentions to FA Trophy tie

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Hendon will turn their attentions to the FA Trophy this weekend as they take on Isthmian League Premier Division side Corinthian Casuals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens make the trip across the capital to King George’s Field on Saturday as they bid to progress into the fourth qualifying round.

The winners will bag £3,750 in prize money and put themselves in the hat for the next round, while the losers walk away with £1,000.

“Fingers crossed we’ll have one or two back, but we don’t know at the moment, we’re walked wounded but we’re not the only club,” said boss Lee Allinson.

“Every manager I speak to are having problems and that’s part and parcel of this tough year we’re in at the moment.

“We don’t know when football will be stopped, if it gets stopped, so we’ll just keep enjoying the ride.”

You may also want to watch:

Hendon were also due to face Farnborough in the Southern League on Tuesday evening on the back of a weekend off following their exit from the London Senior Cup.

After a scintillating opening half-hour from Brentford B saw them produce an outstanding performance of passing, movement and clinical finishing, Hendon’s hold on the London Senior Cup came to an early end in this season’s competition.

With just three of the starting XI from the final six weeks ago in the Greens line-up, goals from Joe Adams, Valgeir Valgeirsson, Alex Gilbert, Aaron Pressley, Lewis Gordon and a second from Valgeirsson saw the young Bees go into the break six goals to the good.

An early effort from Joe White reduced the arrears and the Greens produced a second-half performance that saw some excellent football of their own.

White seized on a defensive error to net his second of the night and complete the scoring on 78 minutes.

“It’s was always going to be tough,” Allinson said.

“I think I sound like a broken record at the moment, but I think we counted eight out – eight players that are all capable of being in the side, so we knew it would be tough, and I wasn’t too disappointed with the first half, what done us was their pace.”