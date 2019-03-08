Search

Hendon boss Gray hopes FA Cup win can kick-start season

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 September 2019

Matty Harriott scores the opening goal of the game. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Matty Harriott scores the opening goal of the game. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray is hoping a win in this weekend's FA Cup tie at home to Deeping Rangers can kick-start their season.

The Greens suffered a 3-1 home defeat in the BetVictor Southern Premier South at the hands of Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Gray's side beat Little Common 1-0 in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup to set up the tie with Deeping Rangers and the manager believes a cup run will be a huge boost for the club.

"Saturday's FA Cup tie is vital for us to get through," he said.

"As a club we need the finances and it's a good opportunity to try and kick-start our season.

"We won't be taking anything for granted and Deeping Rangers deserve our full focus."

Most Read

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O’Brien cut Kingsbury man’s throat in act of ‘savagery’, court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

