Hendon boss Gray hopes FA Cup win can kick-start season

Matty Harriott scores the opening goal of the game. Picture: DBeechPhotography Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray is hoping a win in this weekend's FA Cup tie at home to Deeping Rangers can kick-start their season.

The Greens suffered a 3-1 home defeat in the BetVictor Southern Premier South at the hands of Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Gray's side beat Little Common 1-0 in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup to set up the tie with Deeping Rangers and the manager believes a cup run will be a huge boost for the club.

"Saturday's FA Cup tie is vital for us to get through," he said.

"As a club we need the finances and it's a good opportunity to try and kick-start our season.

"We won't be taking anything for granted and Deeping Rangers deserve our full focus."