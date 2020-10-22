Hendon boss Allinson full of pride in his side’s performance in Poole Town loss

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson was full of pride at his team’s performance after the setback of Sam Corcoran’s early dismissal in their 1-0 loss to Poole Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens were unable to shake off the third-minute dismissal of Corcoran for what was adjudged violent conduct, but it wasn’t until the stroke of half time that the hosts took the advantage courtesy of a fine strike from Josh Carmichael.

“It’s a hard one to swallow, I thought we were absolutely outstanding, and I thought we put up a brilliant performance,” Allinson told the club website.

“When you lose a man early on you’re always going to be backs up against the wall. I thought we defended as a unit unbelievably, and I don’t think they really hurt us at all.

“I thought we made them look quite poor at times in the way that we played and the way we worked, I thought we were fitter and stronger, but full credit to them, they kept going at us which they’re always going to do as Tommy has got a good side here.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m not trying to belittle them, I just felt we were so good on the day.”

Hendon boss Allinson admitted they are up against it with a number of injuries but they now have a weekend off where they will hope to bring some of the injured players back into the picture.

“We’re up against it at the moment, I’ve still got Kieran Forbes, Liam Brooks, Simeon Olarerin at home then we lost Luca Allinson in the warm-up to a knock on Thursday, which is a bad one,” he said.

Hendon also lost striker Dwade James this week as he decided to rejoin former club Walthamstow.

“Firstly I want to say what a credit and a professional person he is, the way he dealt with it this week was outstanding, and I totally understand his frustration,” said Allinson.

“I brought him in at the start of the season to look at a 4-4-2 with Joe White up front. One pre-season game then Joe gets injured. It’s very hard to trial something when you’re not sure it’s going to work.

“He wanted to go back to Walthamstow as they’ve offered him a really good deal, and there is absolutely no hard feelings from my side of things.”