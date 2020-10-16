Hendon boss Allinson hoping to get injured players back for trip to Poole Town

Hendon boss Lee Allinson is hoping they can get players back from injury ahead of yet another tough test away to Poole Town.

The Greens make the long trip to take on Tommy Killick’s men who have made a great start to the new Southern League Premier South season.

But boss Allinson remains confident his side can upset anyone if they show up with the right frame of mind.

“The squad is slowly coming back to where we need it, it’s been a really tough few weeks, and I mean I’m tired myself so I can only imagine how the boys felt,” Allinson said.

“It doesn’t come much harder does it? I’ve said to the boys I relish these games, it will be a really tough game. Tommy has always got a very good side.

“I know what to expect, they’re going to be a very good, physical side but we’re a good side and on our day I feel like we can beat anyone.”

Hendon sealed a 4-0 victory over Hartley Wintney on Saturday, which pleased the boss, but he felt there was plenty of scope for improvement in terms of the performance.

Allinson praised his side’s clinical edge and improved second-half performance but wasn’t altogether happy with the first-half showing.

“I’m really delighted with the result, I don’t think it was anywhere near our best performance, I thought we were average but isn’t it nice to play average and win a game,” he said.

“In our last three performances to take one win out of the last three, but to win and convincingly while being ruthless in their box, is really pleasing.

“We weren’t quite at it, we looked a bit leggy, and that is to be expected. We got reports on Hartley and what a good side they are and I think we’ve seen that, they passed the ball really well.

“The big thing was the clean sheet, the centre-halves defended for their lives, and in the final third we were really ruthless.

“We didn’t pass the ball great in the first half and I really got into them at half-time, I wasn’t happy at all and second half we were much better and much more on the front foot.

“In the end really pleased, but I know we have so much more to come, and that’s what excites me.”