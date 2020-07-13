Search

Advanced search

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 July 2020

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Hendon have continued to build their squad ahead of the upcoming season by bringing back goal of the season winner Liam Brooks.

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brooks, who joined the club from Biggleswade in November and scored on his debut at Blackfield & Langley, went on to make 15 appearances last term, scoring five times including the strike against Weston-super-Mare that won the goal of the season vote.

Hendon manager Lee Allinson said: “We’re delighted that Liam has reaffirmed his commitment to the club and look forward to him linking up with his team mates for the coming season.”

The Greens have also been back in training for the last few weeks with a regular training session on a Saturday to keep the squad fit for when the season does eventually start.

One of those training is new striker Dwade James who thejaco boss was full of praise for and believe he will be huge for the club.

“What you see is what you get, he’s a goal scorer, and for me with Brooksy, Joe White, Sean Lucien, we still needed goals in the side.

You may also want to watch:

“I can get 15 out of Brooksy, 25 out of Joe, Seany will chip in with 10, but I need another 20-25 goals a season man.

“I done a lot of researching in the off-season because we finished so early and we actually played Walthamstow in a friendly and someone said if this lad plays tonight, he’s a serious handful, and I was gutted and I think they left him out on purpose.

“I’ve come across Dwade two or three times now, and I feel we’ve got a serious centre forward on our hands, and someone that has got immense belief in himself to score goals which I think you need as you go through spells where you don’t score goals.

“I think his record speaks for itself, I don’t care what level you play at, to score them goals you must have an eye the goal and be a natural goal scorer.

“I think he was on 40 this season with about 15 games still to play.”

He added: “We worked tirelessly in the summer, we spoke numerous times, we had some great conversations. It wasn’t about money, it was about a relationship.

“He turned down four clubs from the league above, 10 from the league below, and five or six from our league so for us to get him it is a huge coup for us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Opinion: Essential that we understand why Brent was so excessively affected by the coronavirus

Alperton's Cllr Anton Georgiou wants to know why Brent was so heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Woman taken to hospital following hit and run in Kenton

An elderly woman has been injured in a hit and run in Kenton. Picture: Google

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Willesden Post Office staff recognised as Local Heroes in regional awards

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists

Most Read

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Opinion: Essential that we understand why Brent was so excessively affected by the coronavirus

Alperton's Cllr Anton Georgiou wants to know why Brent was so heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Woman taken to hospital following hit and run in Kenton

An elderly woman has been injured in a hit and run in Kenton. Picture: Google

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Willesden Post Office staff recognised as Local Heroes in regional awards

l- r Anj Varsani, Santosh Gottam, Praveen Palle, Swathi Gottam, Hitesh Mandavia, Mayur Patel, Ila Shah - Willesden Post Office finalists

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Wealdstone tie down Mendy while adding a new defender in Cawley as plans continue

Jacob Mendy heads home for Wealdstone at Hemel Hempstead (pic Adam Williams)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata