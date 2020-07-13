Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon have continued to build their squad ahead of the upcoming season by bringing back goal of the season winner Liam Brooks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography) Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brooks, who joined the club from Biggleswade in November and scored on his debut at Blackfield & Langley, went on to make 15 appearances last term, scoring five times including the strike against Weston-super-Mare that won the goal of the season vote.

Hendon manager Lee Allinson said: “We’re delighted that Liam has reaffirmed his commitment to the club and look forward to him linking up with his team mates for the coming season.”

The Greens have also been back in training for the last few weeks with a regular training session on a Saturday to keep the squad fit for when the season does eventually start.

One of those training is new striker Dwade James who thejaco boss was full of praise for and believe he will be huge for the club.

“What you see is what you get, he’s a goal scorer, and for me with Brooksy, Joe White, Sean Lucien, we still needed goals in the side.

You may also want to watch:

“I can get 15 out of Brooksy, 25 out of Joe, Seany will chip in with 10, but I need another 20-25 goals a season man.

“I done a lot of researching in the off-season because we finished so early and we actually played Walthamstow in a friendly and someone said if this lad plays tonight, he’s a serious handful, and I was gutted and I think they left him out on purpose.

“I’ve come across Dwade two or three times now, and I feel we’ve got a serious centre forward on our hands, and someone that has got immense belief in himself to score goals which I think you need as you go through spells where you don’t score goals.

“I think his record speaks for itself, I don’t care what level you play at, to score them goals you must have an eye the goal and be a natural goal scorer.

“I think he was on 40 this season with about 15 games still to play.”

He added: “We worked tirelessly in the summer, we spoke numerous times, we had some great conversations. It wasn’t about money, it was about a relationship.

“He turned down four clubs from the league above, 10 from the league below, and five or six from our league so for us to get him it is a huge coup for us.”