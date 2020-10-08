Hendon boss Allinson full of praise despite FA Cup defeat to Maidstone

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson was full of praise for his side and hopes they can build on their strong efforts as they bowed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat to National League South side Maidstone United.

Having largely matched their higher ranked opponents for most of the opening 75 minutes, substitute Ibz Olutade finished well after a cross from Gavin Hoyte was deflected into his path just two minutes after entering the fray.

Try as they might the Greens were unable to muster an equaliser, but they can depart the competition with their heads held high after a battling and hard-working performance.

“Absolutely, I thought we were fantastic,” said Allinson.

“We listened to instructions really well. We knew it was going to be tough, we were playing against a full-time side in Maidstone and if you look at their pre-season results they’ve literally beaten everyone in their way.

“We knew they had watched us on Tuesday. We wanted to stay in the game as we felt we’d get a chance, and I felt we’ve done that. We defended brilliantly and football is a game of fine lines – they get one cross in, it’s took a big deflection and the lad has finished it.

“It was very harsh on us. I don’t think the game should have gone either way, and I think it should have gone to penalties.”

Allinson added: “If you look at their side, George Elokobi has been in the Premier League, Joe Ellul has played over 20 or 30 games in the National League last year for Maidenhead United, Gavin Hoyte has been a professional and the left-back is as athletic as they come, so of course we have to give them credit defensively.

“My only disappointment was that I don’t think we worked the ball well enough and wasn’t brave enough on the ball.

“We’ve more than matched the big guns so I’m happy with that.”

Hendon will now turn their attentions to hosting Hartley Wintney on Saturday in the Southern League Premier South as they look to start picking up more wins and climbing up the league table after a mixed start to the new campaign.