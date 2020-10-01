Hendon boss Allinson knows Maidstone FA Cup tie is as hard as they come

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson insisted facing Maidstone United in the FA Cup is probably the toughest tie they could have drawn.

The Greens welcome the National League South side to Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday for the second qualifying round tie in the prestigious cup competition.

The winner of the tie will bag themselves £3,375 in prize money while the losers will still receive £1,125.

“It’s a hard one. The three full-time sides in that league are Dorking Wanderers, Havant & Waterlooville and Maidstone United so it’s as hard as they come,” said Allinson.

“If we can’t have any crowd in it will be a shame as I think it would be a 600 sell-out, which could bring in some money for the club.

“We’ve got a good group of the players in there that on their day can do well, unfortunately we’re dealing with some bad injuries.”

Hendon’s home league campaign got off to the worst possible start as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by a highly impressive Truro City on Saturday.

“The scoreline I wouldn’t say flatters them but looks harsh on us, if you look at where we were left with the squad in the end, we’ve got some serious injuries which is hard,” added Allinson.

“Any other time we’d be able to get some defenders in. I was working on one until late last night (Friday), but it fell through but for long periods we did match Truro.

“Having said that we did our homework on their right wing-back, we knew what a threat he was, but low and behold in the first 10 minutes he gets two crosses in and the third one they score from a yard out.

“Second half I felt we really came into the game again creating loads. We have to give them credit, very efficient and very good.

“Poor Tommy Smith, bless him, nine months out hasn’t kicked a ball. It was his first training session Thursday and we had to play him because we had nothing else.

“We took him out, the lad has gone down the line and they’ve scored again from a yard out, and straight after the third goal was a penalty then the fourth was another tap-in. They didn’t create loads other than that.

“I’m not too despondent. Judge us when we’ve got a fully fit side. I’ve never had a side where I’ve had injuries like this.”