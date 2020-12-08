Hendon boss Allinson urging for government support after league return date delayed

Tommy Smith connects with a cross at the far post and fires the ball back into the danger area

Hendon manager Lee Allinson is urging for government and FA support to make sure they can play league football in the coming weeks like most other levels of football in the country.

Cheyce Grant turns the ball into the net for Hendon's 2nd goal

Step 3 and 4 non-league football clubs are having to digest the news they are unlikely to be able to resume their league fixtures for a while longer, following news of the vote of the Trident League’s clubs.

There were 224 Clubs voting across the 3 Leagues and of these 172 agreed with the proposition to continue the pause in fixtures, 51 disagreed and there was 1 abstention.

“I’ve been quite vocal on Twitter because I find it very difficult that step 2 are playing and step 5 are playing yet we can’t find a way around step 4 and 5 playing,” Allinson said.

“I totally understand that it’s not viable for tier 3 clubs to be playing matches as there is no income but the minute the government or the FA funds step 2 they leave themselves open to the question why can’t they fund step 3.

Aaron Dillon is beaten to put Haringey back into the lead

“I think that’s my biggest gripe, I’m not asking for lots of money, but money to help the tier 3 clubs – whether it even covers their wages or not. Sadly some clubs might have to make sacrifices to get this season going.

“My other concern is if we don’t get some sort of help I don’t see us kicking a ball in the league until February because I believe clubs will still be in tier 3 come January.

“We need help and support, I know the question is being asked, which is great.”

Hendon did get to return to action with a friendly as they lost 5-3 to Haringey Borough at Coles Park Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts took a 14th minute lead, taking advantage of hesitant defending, a lead they held until the hour mark when Kyen Nicholas marked his Hendon debut with a smartly taken goal to equalise.

Four goals inside 12 minutes for the home side saw they enter the final quarter of an hour 5-1 up before Cheyce Grant and Samrai Gebrai reduced the arrears in the closing stages.

Manager Lee Allinson has also moved to strengthen the squad ahead of a potential league restart with the signing of centre-forward Kyen Nicholas from league rivals Walton Casuals.

Nicholas featured in the friendly and the boss revealed they will continue playing friendlies until they get good news on a return.