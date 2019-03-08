Non-league: Hendon begin pre-season campaign
PUBLISHED: 07:44 04 July 2019
Derek_Beech
Hendon began their preparations for the new Southern League campaign this week.
On a warm July evening at Silver Jubilee Park, a group of 30 players including returnees, new signings and hopeful trialists were put through their paces by manager Jimmy Gray and his staff.
You may also want to watch:
And on the same evening, the club also revealed their main shirt sponsor for the new season as SPN Consultancy.
The IT support company and purchased the winning ticket in a unique raffle to find new sponsors, which not only bolstered the club's playing budget but also resulted in £800 being donated to both the CAD Brent and the Brent MIND mental health charities.
The Greens are due to play an opening training match against co-tenants Edgware Town on July 11 (7.30pm), before facing Royston Town in the Spencer McCall charity tournament on July 13 (12.30pm).