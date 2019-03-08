Search

Non-league: Hendon begin pre-season campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:44 04 July 2019

Club Chairman Simon Lawrence with Philip Neville of SPN Consultancy whose company won the prize of being Hendon FC's main shirt sponsor for the coming 2019/20 Southern League campaign

Derek_Beech

Hendon began their preparations for the new Southern League campaign this week.

Recent Hendon signings Kameron English and Mike Campbell (pic DBeechPhotography)Recent Hendon signings Kameron English and Mike Campbell (pic DBeechPhotography)

On a warm July evening at Silver Jubilee Park, a group of 30 players including returnees, new signings and hopeful trialists were put through their paces by manager Jimmy Gray and his staff.

And on the same evening, the club also revealed their main shirt sponsor for the new season as SPN Consultancy.

The IT support company and purchased the winning ticket in a unique raffle to find new sponsors, which not only bolstered the club's playing budget but also resulted in £800 being donated to both the CAD Brent and the Brent MIND mental health charities.

The Greens are due to play an opening training match against co-tenants Edgware Town on July 11 (7.30pm), before facing Royston Town in the Spencer McCall charity tournament on July 13 (12.30pm).

Brent Council wins high court case against Wembley primary school’s use of carpark for Stadium event days

Oakington Manor School is in Wembley (pic credit: Google)

Matt Smith swaps QPR for Millwall

Striker Matt Smith has left QPR for Millwall. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

UK’s first vascular and interventional centre opens in Northwick Park Hospital

Mayors (l-r) Abdullah Gulaid (Ealing), Ernest Ezeajughi (Brent) and Nitin Parekh (Harrow) open Northwick Park's new vascular unit

QPR owner Fernandes makes visit to church which helped found the club

Tony Fernandes with Ryan Dalton, director, and Muhammad Khan, manager, of the Queen's Park Gardens Community and Sports Hub. Picture: David Ackerman

Willesden stabbing: 10 men charged with attempted murder

10 men charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in Willesden

Most Read

Non-league: Hendon begin pre-season campaign

Club Chairman Simon Lawrence with Philip Neville of SPN Consultancy whose company won the prize of being Hendon FC's main shirt sponsor for the coming 2019/20 Southern League campaign

