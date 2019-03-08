Hendon beat Berkhamsted in final pre-season friendly before Saturday's league opener

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray. Picture: DBeechPhotography Derek_Beech

Hendon get their BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South season underway on Saturday after ending their pre-season with a victory.

The Greens travel away to Weston-super-Mare on Saturday before taking on Metropolitan Police at home next Tuesday.

Jimmy Gray's side edged out Berkhamsted in a narrow 3-2 win on Tuesday in their final pre-season friendly.

Kameron English gave his side the lead on 33 minutes before Dan Williams added a second for Hendon just before half-time.

A trialist then made it three a minute into the second half to put the Greens in a comfortable position.

But the home side fought back and did get a goal on 59 minutes before adding another seven minutes later to make it a nervous end to the game for Gray's men.

Though Hendon managed to hang on for the win as they aim to get off to a positive start in the league.