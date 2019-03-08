Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hendon beat Berkhamsted in final pre-season friendly before Saturday's league opener

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2019

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Derek_Beech

Hendon get their BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South season underway on Saturday after ending their pre-season with a victory.

The Greens travel away to Weston-super-Mare on Saturday before taking on Metropolitan Police at home next Tuesday.

Jimmy Gray's side edged out Berkhamsted in a narrow 3-2 win on Tuesday in their final pre-season friendly.

Kameron English gave his side the lead on 33 minutes before Dan Williams added a second for Hendon just before half-time.

A trialist then made it three a minute into the second half to put the Greens in a comfortable position.

But the home side fought back and did get a goal on 59 minutes before adding another seven minutes later to make it a nervous end to the game for Gray's men.

Though Hendon managed to hang on for the win as they aim to get off to a positive start in the league.

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Geoff Cameron issues bold message to teams facing QPR this season

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

‘Disappointment’ as Northwick Park Hospital misses out on goverment’s NHS funding allocation

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

Joy Morgan murder: Cricklewood man Shohfah-El Israel jailed for a minimum 17 years for killing missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Geoff Cameron issues bold message to teams facing QPR this season

Geoff Cameron of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

‘Disappointment’ as Northwick Park Hospital misses out on goverment’s NHS funding allocation

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon beat Berkhamsted in final pre-season friendly before Saturday’s league opener

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Stones handed first league defeat of season at Dulwich Hamlet

Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford. Picture: Adam Williams

Cricket: Finn focused on more T20 success with Middlesex

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Wembley schoolgirl mown down by motorist picks up youth recognition award and made class prefect

Kiana Duncan-Millwood, 12, surrounded by family, receives a special recognition award at the Pride of Brent Youth Awards from mayor Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi.

Experience can help Hendon improve this season says boss Jimmy Gray

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists