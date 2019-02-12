Hendon desperate for victory over Basingstoke as Greens aim to pull clear of danger

Action from Hendon's match with Gosport (pic DBeechPhotography) Archant

Hendon will hope to collect a vital win at home to Basingstoke Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

The Greens start the weekend in 16th, but are only two points above Tiverton Town who occupy the final place in the danger zone.

Should James Gray’s men lose on Saturday and other results go against them, they may well find themselves in the bottom three come Saturday evening.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit know the best way to avoid that scenario becoming a reality will be by beating Basingstoke on Saturday.

Hendon have already faced Town in the league this term, going down 2-1 away from home in December.

Ricardo German netted from the spot for the Greens that day, but moved to Sky Bet League Two outfit Crawley Town in January.

Against the Dragons this weekend, Gray’s men will be keen to avoid a third straight league defeat.

The Silver Jubilee Park side were at home twice in the league in the past week, but were beaten on both occasions.

Last Saturday saw Hendon suffer a dismal 4-0 reverse against fellow strugglers Gosport Borough in a game many would like to forget quickly.

The Greens found themselves two goals down at half-time after Tony Lee and George Baker netted for Boro.

There was more misery for Gray’s team in the second half as Lee struck again, before Ryan Pennery completed the rout for Gosport.

The Rogers Family Stadium club were also beaten on Tuesday as they went down 3-2 at home to title challengers Weymouth.

Hendon began that game brightly and eventually took the lead through Matty Harriott in the 23rd minute.

The Greens, though, saw their advantage slip in the second half as the Terras hit back with goals from Jordan Ngalo, Brandon Goodship and Jake McCarthy.

Ogo Obi struck two minutes from time to offer hope of a comeback to Gray’s men, but they were unable to find an equaliser in the time that remained.

Hendon will hope to move on quickly from that double disappointment and get the better of Basingstoke on Saturday.

With just 10 games remaining this term, the Greens still have plenty of work to do to secure survival.