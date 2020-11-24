Search

Hendon and Harrow Borough set to return to action

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 November 2020

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Derek Beech

Southern League Premier South clubs Hendon and Harrow Borough are set to return to action after the lockdown is lifted next week.

Lee Allinson’s Hendon have confirmed two friendlies following the easing of Government restrictions and ahead of their return to league action on Saturday, December 12.

The Greens make the trip to Isthmian Premier League side Haringey Borough on Saturday, December 5 for a 3pm kick-off before then facing Edgware on the Tuesday at 7.30pm, who are now managed by former midfielder Rak Hudson and assisted by another former Green Eddie Munnelly.

Hendon then return to league action with a trip away to Dorchester Town while neighbours Harrow Borough return to action with a home match against Poole Town on December, 12.

Whether or not Steve Baker’s men will have any friendlies is yet to be revealed but both sides can begin training once again next week.

