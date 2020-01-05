Southern League: Hendon 4 Weston 0

Thomas Smith climbs highest to win a header for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon produced their best display of the season to sink in-form Weston at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Tingey fires in Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Luke Tingey fires in Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Having lost 2-1 at Chesham United on New Year's Day, the Greens made an impressive start back on home turf and took the lead on 29 minutes when Luke Tingey fired home after Eddie Oshodi headed on a corner.

The visitors rallied to win a penalty on the stroke of half-time, but Rihards Matrevics - having extended his loan spell from Barnet for another 28 days - made up for his mistake in conceding the spot-kick with a brilliant save from Scott Laird.

Lee Allinson's men doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Liam Brooks took down a long ball from Matrevics and fired a low shot into the net.

And Brooks then turned provider five minutes later as he kept possession well and cut the ball back for Joe Felix to net his first goal for the club.

Hendon players converge on Luke Tingey, scorer of Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Hendon players converge on Luke Tingey, scorer of Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon completed their fine day on 76 minutes in somewhat fortuitous circumstances when substitute Sam Corcoran, who had only been on the field a matter of three minutes, saw his shot come back off a post and hit Weston keeper Luke Purnell before rebounding into the net.

Allinson will hope for more when his side head to Needham Market on Tuesday.

Hendon: Matervics, Tingey, Perry, Brewer, Smith, Oshodhi, Lucien, Manesio, Brooks (Allinson 84), Sambou (Felix 55), Georgiou (Corcoran 73). Unused subs: Eshun, Olarerin.

Attendance: 218.

Liam Brooks celebrates putting Hendon 2-0 up (pic DBeechPhotography) Liam Brooks celebrates putting Hendon 2-0 up (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography) Hendon players mob Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Joesph Felix fires in Hendon's third goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Joesph Felix fires in Hendon's third goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Shaun Lucien fires the ball towards the danger area (pic DBeechPhotography) Shaun Lucien fires the ball towards the danger area (pic DBeechPhotography)

You may also want to watch:

Sam Corcoran fires in a shot that hits the post, but rebounds into the net off the back of the Weston keeper (pic DBeechPhotography) Sam Corcoran fires in a shot that hits the post, but rebounds into the net off the back of the Weston keeper (pic DBeechPhotography)

Rihard Matrevics stretches to save Scott Laird's penalty to maintain Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography) Rihard Matrevics stretches to save Scott Laird's penalty to maintain Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)