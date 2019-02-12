Hendon unable to get the better of Weymouth

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Hendon 2 (Harriott 23, Obi 88) Weymouth 3 (Ngalo 65, Goodship 76, McCarthy 80)

Hendon came up just short in their bid to beat Evo-Stik South Premier South title hopefuls Weymouth, going down 3-2 at home.

The Greens took the lead in the 23rd minute, with Matty Harriott grabbing the game’s opening goal.

James Gray’s men held that advantage until the 65th minute when replacement Jordan Ngalo drew the Terras level.

With 14 minutes left at Silver Jubilee Park, the hosts fell behind when Brandon Goodship steered the Dorset club into the lead.

And Weymouth seemingly wrapped up the success in the 80th minute when Jake McCarthy found the target.

Substitute Ogo Obi struck for Hendon two minutes from time to set up a thrilling finale, but in the end the home team could not find an equaliser to snatch a dramatic draw.

The Greens will hope for better on Saturday when they welcome Basingstoke Town in the league.

Hendon: McCorkell, Gardiner-Smith, Chappell, Manesio, Jonas, Brown, Hope, Harriott, Toomey (Obi 65), Hippolyte-Patrick, Smith.

Subs: Boness (GK), Hall, Calcutt, McGleish.

Weymouth: McHale, Brooks, Buckley (Ngalo 46), Sherring, Zubar, McCarthy, Odubade (Wells 89), Murray (Carmichael 58), Thomson, Goodship, Baggie.

Subs: Childs, Wakefield.

Referee: Michael Begley.

Attendance: 251.