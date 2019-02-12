Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hendon unable to get the better of Weymouth

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 February 2019

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Hendon 2 (Harriott 23, Obi 88) Weymouth 3 (Ngalo 65, Goodship 76, McCarthy 80)

Hendon came up just short in their bid to beat Evo-Stik South Premier South title hopefuls Weymouth, going down 3-2 at home.

The Greens took the lead in the 23rd minute, with Matty Harriott grabbing the game’s opening goal.

James Gray’s men held that advantage until the 65th minute when replacement Jordan Ngalo drew the Terras level.

With 14 minutes left at Silver Jubilee Park, the hosts fell behind when Brandon Goodship steered the Dorset club into the lead.

And Weymouth seemingly wrapped up the success in the 80th minute when Jake McCarthy found the target.

Substitute Ogo Obi struck for Hendon two minutes from time to set up a thrilling finale, but in the end the home team could not find an equaliser to snatch a dramatic draw.

The Greens will hope for better on Saturday when they welcome Basingstoke Town in the league.

Hendon: McCorkell, Gardiner-Smith, Chappell, Manesio, Jonas, Brown, Hope, Harriott, Toomey (Obi 65), Hippolyte-Patrick, Smith.

Subs: Boness (GK), Hall, Calcutt, McGleish.

Weymouth: McHale, Brooks, Buckley (Ngalo 46), Sherring, Zubar, McCarthy, Odubade (Wells 89), Murray (Carmichael 58), Thomson, Goodship, Baggie.

Subs: Childs, Wakefield.

Referee: Michael Begley.

Attendance: 251.

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Hendon unable to get the better of Weymouth

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Freeman inspires R’s to end winless run against Leeds

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

McClaren urges QPR not to show Leeds too much respect

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Sheppard strike earns Wealdstone a point against Billericay

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists