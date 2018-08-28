Southern League: Hendon 2 Salisbury City 2

Connor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Super-sub Connor Calcutt rescued a point for Hendon with a last-minute equaliser at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Hendon had ended their nine-game losing run with home and away back-to-back draws against Tiverton Town and Beaconsfield in their most recent outings.

And having cleared snow from the pitch to ensure the fixture could go ahead, only seven minutes had been played when Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick put the Greens ahead.

But Salisbury hit back on the stroke of half time to level through Dan Fitchett.

And 27-year-old Fitchett found the net for a second time to put Salisbury ahead just past the hour mark.

Calcutt came on for Lewis Toomey with 19 minutes remaining and the move paid dividends as the substitute produced a last-minute equaliser to ensure honours finished even.

Hendon: Boness, Gardiner-Smith, Smith, Tingey, Locke (Ogo Obi 82), Chappell, Hope, Manesio, Toomey (Calcutt 71), Hippolyte-Patrick, Harriott. Unused subs: Brown, Hall, Murphy-McVey.

Attendance: 283.