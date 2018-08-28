Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Southern League: Hendon 2 Salisbury City 2

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 02 February 2019

Connor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Connor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Super-sub Connor Calcutt rescued a point for Hendon with a last-minute equaliser at Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Hendon had ended their nine-game losing run with home and away back-to-back draws against Tiverton Town and Beaconsfield in their most recent outings.

And having cleared snow from the pitch to ensure the fixture could go ahead, only seven minutes had been played when Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick put the Greens ahead.

But Salisbury hit back on the stroke of half time to level through Dan Fitchett.

And 27-year-old Fitchett found the net for a second time to put Salisbury ahead just past the hour mark.

Calcutt came on for Lewis Toomey with 19 minutes remaining and the move paid dividends as the substitute produced a last-minute equaliser to ensure honours finished even.

Hendon: Boness, Gardiner-Smith, Smith, Tingey, Locke (Ogo Obi 82), Chappell, Hope, Manesio, Toomey (Calcutt 71), Hippolyte-Patrick, Harriott. Unused subs: Brown, Hall, Murphy-McVey.

Attendance: 283.

Most Read

Autistic woman contracts HIV after rape at a Brent-commissioned care home

Brent Civic Centre (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

An industrial unit in Barretts Green Road, Willesden, has been alight since 9.20pm last night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

Samuell Benta

Most Read

Autistic woman contracts HIV after rape at a Brent-commissioned care home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze through the night at industrial unit in Willesden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wembley actor to set up Brent’s first self empowerment drama school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR beaten by Wigan despite Osayi-Samuel strike

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Southern League: Hendon 2 Salisbury City 2

Connor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

QPR ready to welcome Luongo back at Wigan

Massimo Luongo could return for Queens Park Rangers at Wigan Athletic this Saturday (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Award winning Brent volunteer to speak at a workshop for emerging writers in Wembley

Iman Hamid collecting her Pride of Brent Award from Brent mayor Cllr Arshad Mahmood. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists