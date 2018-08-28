Search

Hendon beaten by Hayes in Middlesex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 January 2019

Jimmy Gray with his now traditional on pitch debrief (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Middlesex Senior Cup quarter-finals: Hendon 0 Hayes & Yeading United 2 (Culley 27p, 72)

Hendon are out of the Middlesex Senior Cup following a 2-0 defeat at home to Hayes & Yeading United in the quarter-finals.

The Greens saw the defence of the cup they won last year come to an end, with Jimmy Gray’s men unable to add to their record haul of 16 titles in the competition.

Against Hayes, who play a tier below the Silver Jubilee Park side in the Bostik South Central, Hendon fell behind in the 27th minute to a Duncan Culley penalty.

Culley was at the double for United in the second half, netting his second of the match 18 minutes from time to seal the win for his side.

It was a disappointing loss for the Greens, who have also lost their last eight matches in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boss Gray will hope he can end that run of form when his side host Tiverton Town in the league on Saturday.

Hendon: McCorkell, Alexander-Greenaway (Hall 73), Abrahams, Tingey, Pepera, Locke, Jonas (Hunte 64), Harriott, Hippolyte-Patrick, Lucien, Murphy-McVeigh (Crichlow 62).

Subs: Brown, Boness.

Hayes: Smith, Ademiluyi, Myers, Collins, O’Neil (Edwards 36), Spiers, Olajubu, McAllister, Nzala, Sobalek (Williams 73), Culley.

Subs: McDevitt, Burns.

Attendance: 97.

