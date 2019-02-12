Hendon suffer heavy defeat at home to Gosport

Action from Hendon's match with Gosport (pic DBeechPhotography) Archant

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Hendon 0 Gosport Borough 4 (Lee 18, 54, Barker 41, Pennery 71)

Hendon endured huge disappointment in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday as they went down 1-0 at home to Gosport Borough.

Having recorded their first league win since December 1 last weekend, hopes were high that the Greens could follow it up with another success on Saturday.

James Gray’s men, however, got off to a sluggish start and fell behind to a Tony Lee goal in the 18th minute.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit fell further behind four minutes before the break when George Baker netted for Boro.

Hendon were unable to begin the second half as well as they would have liked as Lee nabbed his second of he afternoon in the 54th minute.

And the Greens were to let in a fourth 19 minutes from time as Ryan Pennery found the target for Gosport.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Gray’s team, who will hope for better at home to Weymouth on Tuesday.