Hemel Hempstead 0 Wealdstone 3 - Stones secure fourth league win in five games

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography Archant

National League South: Hemel Hempstead 0 Wealdstone 3

Wealdstone picked up a fourth National League South win of the season as they comfortably beat Hemel Hempstead at Vauxhall Road.

First half goals from Michael Phillips and Dennon Lewis followed by a late Jacob Mendy strike were enough to give Dean Brennan's side an impressive away victory.

After a quite opening 15 minutes, Wealdstone took the lead on 17 minutes when Connor Smith was given space to whip in a ball to the back post, with Phillips sliding in to score.

Two minutes later, a quick corner found Smith but his low drive was well blocked.

On 24 minutes, Billy Clifford picked up the ball near the halfway line and had a go from range but his strike was easily claimed by Sam Beasant in the Tudors' goal.

Danny Green had an effort on 38 minutes but could only power his strike wide of the target.

Mendy was introduced for the injured Connor Smith on 36 minutes and the substitute went close to doubling his side's lead two minutes later when his powerful effort from outside the box smacked the crossbar.

The Stones did get a second two minutes before the break when Phillips' teasing cross was met by the head of Dennon Lewis who beat the diving Beasant.

Hemel looked for a way back into the game but Liam Nash's off balance effort after being sent through by Jake Howells was easily picked up by Aston Oxborough.

A minute into the second half, right-back Nick Arnold had a curling effort fly just wide of the target.

Two minutes later, some good work from Lewis down the right allowed him to put a teasing ball across the box but no-one was able to get on the end of it.

The forward then had a go himself but his shot went well over the crossbar.

Hemel Hempstead had a good chance to pull a goal back on 55 minutes when Sam Ashford won a header from a Mo Bettamer corner but could only direct his effort wide of the goal.

Two minutes later, Connor Stevens did well to win the ball back off Mo Bettamer when he was running through on goal.

Clifford then had a go from range on the hour mark but Beasant got down well to save.

The Stones found a third on 76 minutes when Green's free-kick eventually fell to Mendy, whose looping header beat Beasant.

Oxborough got down well to save Galliford's strike on 85 minutes before Green had an effort saved at the other end, which proved to be the last significant chance of the game.