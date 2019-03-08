Harrow aim to end away-day hoodoo at Hartley Wintney

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro reached seven away league games without a win with a 1-1 draw at Merthyr Town last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrow Borough will hope to end their poor away from in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

Boro are without a win in their last seven away league matches, with their last success on the road coming at rock-bottom Staines Town on New Year’s Day.

The latest away league game without a win for Steve Baker’s men came at the weekend as they drew 1-1 away to Merthyr Town.

The Rogers Family Stadium side had taken the lead in Wales, with Adam Pepera scoring in the 32nd minute.

Harrow, however, were only able to take a point from the game after the Martyrs pulled one back in the second half.

The draw did at least mean Boro extended their unbeaten run to four matches and they will hope to stretch that streak to five this weekend.

When Baker’s boys hosted Hartley in the previous league meeting between the sides in October, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the Rogers Family Stadium.