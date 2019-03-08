Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harrow aim to end away-day hoodoo at Hartley Wintney

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 March 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro reached seven away league games without a win with a 1-1 draw at Merthyr Town last weekend

Harrow Borough will hope to end their poor away from in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

Boro are without a win in their last seven away league matches, with their last success on the road coming at rock-bottom Staines Town on New Year’s Day.

The latest away league game without a win for Steve Baker’s men came at the weekend as they drew 1-1 away to Merthyr Town.

The Rogers Family Stadium side had taken the lead in Wales, with Adam Pepera scoring in the 32nd minute.

Harrow, however, were only able to take a point from the game after the Martyrs pulled one back in the second half.

The draw did at least mean Boro extended their unbeaten run to four matches and they will hope to stretch that streak to five this weekend.

When Baker’s boys hosted Hartley in the previous league meeting between the sides in October, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at the Rogers Family Stadium.

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow aim to end away-day hoodoo at Hartley Wintney

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McClaren warns QPR they are in relegation battle after defeat to Rotherham

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

QPR beaten by Rotherham despite Osayi-Samuel goal

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

McClaren wants QPR to find scoring touch against Rotherham

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Children encouraged to sign up for Young’s Football Coaching School

Young's Football Coaching sessions are running sessions every Saturday morning at the Ark Academy in Wembley (pic: Young's Football Coaching School)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists