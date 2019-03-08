Harrow want to use Wimborne clash as start of strong end to term

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker

Boro went down 2-0 at home to Chesham United last weekend

Harrow Borough will strive to end the Evo-Stik South Premier South season on a high, starting with Saturday’s home clash against Wimborne Town.

Boro sit seventh with four games remaining this term, but are currently seven points adrift of the play-off places.

While a top-five finish remains mathematically possible for Steve Baker’s men, it looks unlikely.

That means the Rogers Family Stadium club may start casting one eye on next term in the closing weeks of the campaign.

As for the current season, Harrow suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Chesham United last weekend.

The opening goal arrived in the 29th minute as Boro saw Matt Sinclair find the target for the Generals.

Baker’s boys were then dealt a blow in the final minute of the half as Lewis Rolfe doubled Chesham’s lead.

Despite plenty of effort and endeavour after the interval, the Rogers Family Stadium outfit could not find a route back into proceedings.

The defeat was a second home loss in a row for Harrow having previously also been beaten by relegation-threatened Frome Town.

Boro will be looking to rectify that this weekend as they aim to get the better of Wimborne and keep their slim hopes of finishing in the play-off places alive.

If the previous meeting between Baker’s boys and the Magpies is anything to go by, there could be a feast of goals this weekend.

The teams last met in August, with the Rogers Family Stadium side losing 5-3 in Dorset.

Ryan Moss, Michael Bryan and George Moore were all on target for Harrow that day, while the visitors finished with nine men after Shaun Preddie and Mark McLeod were both dismissed.

It could be another drama-drenched fixture between the teams this weekend, with Wimborne embroiled an almighty relegation scrap at the foot of the table.

Both Harrow and the Magpies need the points this weekend for their respective causes, so it is likely there will be no quarter given by either side and another exciting fixture looks to be on the cards.