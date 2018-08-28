Search

Harrow target success against Walton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 January 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro reached London Senior Cup semi-finals in midweek after drawing at Basingstoke Town in league last weekend

Harrow Borough will hope to end a five-game winless run in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they entertain Walton Casuals on Saturday.

Boro have not triumphed in the league since beating Metropolitan Police 4-3 at home on January 5.

Since then, Steve Baker’s boys have been without a league triumph with their most recent disappointment in the competition a 2-2 draw at Basingstoke Town last Saturday.

The Rogers Family Stadium club had taken the lead shortly before half-time in that match, with Dylan Kearney scoring in the 44th minute.

Harrow were pegged back within just six minutes of the second half, though, as Benjamin Wright netted for the hosts.

Ryan Moss then restored the lead for Boro when converting a penalty in the 70th minute.

That was not the only spot-kick of the match as Basingstoke’s Dean Stow netted one in the final minute of normal time to ensure a share of the spoils.

There was better news in midweek for Baker’s boys as they cruised into the semi-finals of the London Senior Cup with a 7-0 win over Clapton of the Essex Senior League.

With two divisions splitting the sides, the Rogers Family Stadium outfit were always favourites to beat the Tons.

Moss and Ant O’Connor were both on target for Harrow in the opening 45 minutes as they led by two at the break.

O’Connor went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half, while Moss added his second of the game with Kearney and Frank Keita also on target.

Boro’s reward for reaching the semi-finals is a home tie against Vanarama National League South promotion hopefuls Welling United, with a date to be confirmed.

Baker will be hoping his side can build on that cup win and secure a first league win in six matches at home to Walton on Saturday.

When the teams met earlier in the campaign, the Rogers Family Stadium ended the match on the wrong end of a 3-2 score in Surrey.

Harrow will hope for a better result on Saturday.

