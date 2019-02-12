Harrow ready to host leaders Taunton

Boro drew at home to Walton Casuals on Tuesday after beating Poole Town last weekend

Harrow Borough face the unenviable task of hosting Evo-Stik South Premier South leaders Taunton Town on Saturday.

Boro are at home for the third league game in a row, but will no doubt find it tough against a Peacocks side who currently sit atop the summit.

Steve Baker’s men will hope this weekend is not a repeat of their last meeting with Taunton, which resulted in a 7-0 defeat in Somerset in December.

The Rogers Family Stadium club host Town having taken four points from two home league games this week.

Last Saturday saw Harrow end a run of seven league games without a win as they defeated play-off rivals Poole Town by a 4-0 margin.

Boro led 1-0 at half-time against the Dolphins after Frank Keita had put them ahead in the 27th minute.

Baker’s boys doubled their advantage just five minutes into the second half, with Anthony O’Connor on target.

Keita was then at the double four minutes later to stretch the Rogers Family Stadium club’s advantage.

And the scoring was complete when O’Connor also added his second of the game for Harrow in the 65th minute.

Boro followed that win up on Tuesday night with a 1-1 draw at home to Walton Casuals.

That game also saw Baker’s boys start brightly and they eventually took the lead through Shaun Preddie in the 36th minute.

The Rogers Family Stadium outfit, though, were pegged back by Casuals just six minutes into the second half as Cole Brown netted.

Though there was plenty of endeavour from both sides over the remainder of the game, neither could find a winner.

Harrow may have been disappointed not to win, but the point will have been a boost in their quest to make the play-offs.

Despite winning just one of their last nine in the league and taking six points from a possible 27, Boro remain just two points adrift of the top five.

Only 10 games remain for Baker’s boys this term, starting with Saturday’s clash against Taunton, and there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns ahead.