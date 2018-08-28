Harrow aim to give play-off bid a boost against Supermarine

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro beaten 4-1 at Beaconsfield Town last Saturday

Harrow Borough will aim to give their play-off hopes a boost with a victory at home to Swindon Supermarine in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro start the weekend in fifth, the final play-off position in the table, despite losing their last two matches, including a 4-1 loss away to Beaconsfield Town last Saturday.

Steve Baker watched on in horror as a catalogue of errors from his team led to Marvin Morgan’s opener for the Rams in the 14th minute.

The Rogers Family Stadium club were level 22 minutes later when home defender Luke Neville turned the ball into his own net.

Parity proved to be brief, with Harrow conceding another soft goal to Bajram Pashaj three minutes before the interval.

Boro fell further behind in the 63rd minute when Reece Yorke headed home from a Charlie Losasso free-kick.

Losasso was also involved in the final goal of the game nine minutes from time, delivering a corner which Morgan nodded past away stopper Hafed Al-Droubi.

The defeat marked the first time this term Baker’s boys had been beaten in consecutive league matches, having also lost at Metropolitan Police in their previous game.

Back at the Rogers Family Stadium this weekend, Harrow will hope they can get back on track against Supermarine.

When the teams last met back in November, Boro were able to collect a 2-1 win away to the Marine.

Baker would have been pleased to see his team recover from conceding an early goal that day, with George Moore and Dylan Kearney on target in a come-from-behind success.

Moore could be back for Harrow this weekend after being an unused substitute in the defeat against Beaconsfield.

Ryan Moss and Shaun Preddie missed out altogether last weekend, but are also expected to be in contention to feature against Supermarine this Saturday.

The return of all three players should provide Baker with a welcome boost as Boro bid to get their play-off push back on track with a win over Supermarine.